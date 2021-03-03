Anyone who acts with McBrown becomes a star, she is Kumawood’s key – Miracle Films

Popular Ghanaian movie producer, Samuel Nyamekye has mentioned some uniqueness about Nana Ama McBrown.

He told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut Show’ that he uses McBrown as the source whenever he wants to unearth new talents in Kumawood.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Miracle Films stated that the popular actress and television presenter is magic for Kumawood.



He observed that any actor who plays a role with Nana Ama McBrown becomes a star.



Mr. Nyamekye stressed that McBrown is a key in Kumawood when it comes to the upbringing of new talents.

He mentioned Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Apostle John Prah, Lilwin, Mr. Beautiful Mercy Asiedu, and others who rose to fame after they played roles with Nana Ama McBrown.



The CEO of Miracle Films added that McBrown is good at what she does.



Watch the full interview below.



