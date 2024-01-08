Apagmi crowned winner of Miss Upper East Ghana 2023

Apagmi was crowned Miss Upper East Ghana 2023

Source: Ebenezer Akandurugo, Contributor

The much-awaited Miss Upper East Ghana 2023 beauty pageant concluded with great

enthusiasm and excitement as the winners were crowned at a stunning event held on, January 1, 2024, at GNAT hall, Bolgatanga.



After a rigorous and highly competitive competition, Aburinya Rebecca Awenpam, known by her stage name Apagmi, emerged as the winner of the Miss Upper East Ghana 2023.



Representing the Builsa District, Apagmi showcased exceptional grace, beauty, and talent throughout the event, impressing the judges and capturing the hearts of the audience.



As the deserving winner, Apagmi was awarded a brand new Chevrolet Spark 2010 model, a symbol of her victory and a testament to her remarkable journey. In addition, she received 400 Miss Upper East Ghana branded exercise books, highlighting the pageant's commitment to education and empowerment.

The first runner-up position was claimed by Atipogbila, representing the Bolga municipality. She captivated the audience with her elegant presence and strong stage presence, making her a favorite among the judges. As the first runner-up, Atipogbila was awarded a generous cash prize of GH₵5,000, along with a rice cooker and 300 branded Miss Upper East Ghana exercise books.



The second runner-up position was secured by Awinpangbe, representing the Bawku West District. She wowed the audience with her poise, confidence, and exceptional communication skills. She received a cash prize of GH₵2,000, a tabletop fridge, and 250 Miss Upper East Ghana branded exercise books.



The event was graced by prominent personalities, including traditional leaders, government officials, renowned fashion designers, and celebrities. The crowded venue was filled with excitement and anticipation as the contestants showcased their beauty, talent, and intelligence in the various segments.