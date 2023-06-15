0
Appietus aims at Guinness Record for Music Producer with the most hit songs

Thu, 15 Jun 2023

Legendary Ghanaian music producer, Appiah Dankwah, better known as Appietus has hinted that he is set to equal the Guinness Record for Music Producer with the most hit songs.

Currently, the title, ‘Music Producer with the Most Hit Songs’ is held by Johnny Kitagawa, a renowned American-Japanese music producer, with a record of 232 hit songs across multi genres of music.

According to Appietus, very soon, he would equalize Kitagawa’s enviable record because he currently has 228 hit songs, 4 songs behind the American-Japanese record holder.

Appietus believe that he would soon equalize this feat. Some hit songs produced by him include; Angelina, Run Run Sometin, Kakyere Me, Shordy, Adonko, Kotosa, Goosy Gander, Change Your Style, World Trade Center, Waist & Power, Yesi Yesi, Miss Doctor, Womanizer, Front & Back ft. K.K Fosu, Azonto 320 Degrees ft. Kesse, Swagger ft. Sarkodie, Makoma ft. Kwabena Kwabena ,Do Me Na Mendo Wo Bi (Appietus Compilation) and many others.

He has worked with giants like; Obrafour, Sarkodie, Praye, Castro, Daddy Lumba, 5five, 4X4, Wutah, Ofori Amponsah, Kofi Nti, Nkasei, Sarkodie, Lord Kenya, Buk Bak and a host of others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
