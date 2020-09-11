Entertainment

Appietus took my beat and put his signature on it – Jayso reveals

Rapper Jayso and music producer Appietus

Ghanaian rapper and record producer, Paul Nuamah Donkor, otherwise known as Jayso, has recounted how Appietus took his beat and put his signature on it.

During a discussion monitored by Zionfelix.net on ‘The Soundboy Session’, Jayso revealed he produced Tinny’s ‘Akwei Polo’ beat but he took it to Appietus and when the song was released, Appietus signature was on it.



He stated that his colleague sound engineer didn’t make much change to what he produced.



Jayso explained his beat is heavy on drums—and anyone who will listen to the song will know that was not Appietus beat.



He opened up on how furious he was following the incident.



After he confronted Appietus, he asked him to listen to his beat and compare if they were the same.

Jayso added that he let go of the issue because he had started producing beats and Appietus was very popularly at that time.



He also talked about other bad experiences he has encountered in the music industry.



Watch a snippet of Jayso’s discussion on ‘The Soundboy Session’ below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.