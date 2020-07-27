Entertainment

Ara Bella drops new single titled 'Come Over'

Fast-rising Ghanaian songstress Ara Bella has released her first official single for the year 'Come Over'.

The mid-tempo afro-highlife song features budding dancehal musician iKofi and was produced by Deelaw beats.



Both acts are affiliated with the newly out-doored label Yakcy Records, with this song being their first under the imprint.

Ara Bella displays her vocal dexterity on 'Come Over' as she summons her lover to come closer to her, especially during this pandemic where love needs to be shared.



iKofi brings in a male vibe accepting Bella's call for him to come closer.

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

