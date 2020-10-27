Araba Sey meets Ambassador of Peru

Model, Araba Sey and the Ambassador of Peru to Ghana, Abel Antonio Cárdenas Tuppia

Source: Cypress Sowah, Contributor

Ghanaian international model, Araba Sey early last week met Abel Antonio Cárdenas Tuppia, who is the Ambassador of Peru to Ghana.

The meeting was held at the Peruvian Embassy and had the joint team of Runway Ghana and the Peruvian ambassadorial staff in attendance.



The discussions were geared towards the upcoming Runway Ghana fashion show in December and also to build mutually beneficial relationships.



Founded in 2016, Runway Ghana brings together stakeholders in the fashion industry including models, fashion designers, and customers to collaborate, and share ideas on how to make the industry better and beneficial for everyone involved.

Miss Sey said it was an honour for Runwayghana to be accorded the rare privilege, adding that it strengthens their brand-building resolve.



The ambassador spoke about his admiration for Ghanaian designs, adding that he was highly impressed with the Runway Ghana team's efforts in the Ghanaian fashion and modelling space.



Preparations for this year's Runway Ghana event are underway and will be held on December 19, 2020, at the Gold Coast Restaurant & Cocktail Bar.

Source: Cypress Sowah, Contributor