Archipalago marries in the States

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

Controversial musician and social media fanatic Archipalago on Saturday, the 7th of February outdoored his beautiful wife by organising a baby shower for her in Columbus, Ohio in America.

The event was attended by lots of popular controversial social media faces like Evangelist Addai, Papa Sly, Tobge aka Sika no ashi, etc.



Archipalago and his wife Angie are expecting a baby girl after two and half years of a relationship which includes a year of living as husband and wife.



Congratulations to the couple and we wish them all the best.









Watch the video below:



video=116506

