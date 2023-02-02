15
Archipalago's wish of kissing Yvonne Nelson granted

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian filmmaker, Yvonne Nelson, has heeded the plea of Archipalago, as the former has granted the latter, his greatest wish of kissing her.

Earlier, the popular social media commentator who doubles as a musician confessed to having strong feelings for Yvonne in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on January 24, 2023.

"Among all the celebrities in Ghana, it is Yvonne I desire. I love her more than food," he expressed.

He added: "The video that captured us hanging has garnered over 3 million views on Facebook...we have a great vibe and I could have kissed her if I had the chance."

However, it appears that his desire has caught the attention of the actress.

On February 2, 2023, Archipalago shared a video on Instagram that captured him walking in arms with Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne, who chanced on the said video, permitted him to plant a kiss on her cheeks.

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson is set to premium her latest movie, 'Kotoka' on February 14, 2023, at the Silverbird Cinemas.

Related Articles: