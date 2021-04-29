Architect cum Kumerica rapper Junior PSL releases ‘Ohia Y3 Diseases’ tape

Kumerica rapper, Junior_PSL

Source: GhBlogger

Kumerica has once again done it again. This time, practicing architect and flawless rapper Junior_PSL is out with ‘Ohia Y3 Diseases’ Tape.

Joining the long queue of graduate rappers from the City, the rapper sets the bar higher with this music collective with 11-tracks Hip Hop songs touching on all aspects of street life, culture, motivation and wins.



‘Ohia Y3 Diseases’ which translates ‘Poverty is a Disease’ is ghetto phrase used to describe hardship and survival for people who are hustling on the streets to make it.



He said, "This Tape is to prove to everyone that no matter your background or status, you can accomplish whatever you put your mind to’’.



Born Baffour Awuah Kingsley, Junior_PSL has always had music influence around him from infancy but was focused on graduating before taking his talent professionally.

“I will not sit here and say it is easy combining my architectural work and music. There has been sleepless nights during the making of this Tape and I am glad it came out this good”, He said on his social media platform.



One of the unique strategies Junior_PSL has schemes is to infuse his architectural designs in his music videos to throw light on architecture in Ghana.



‘The Architect that raps’ ask he is affectionately called by music lovers graduated Central University in 2018 with B.Arch in Architecture and Science.



