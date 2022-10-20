1
Are men intimidated by successful women? - Joselyn Dumas quizzes

JOSELYN DUMAS IN SPARK Joselyn Dumas throws a question to netizens

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joselyn Dumas has thrown a question out to netizens, wanting to know if men are intimidated by career women.

In a post she shared on Twitter, she disclosed that she was chatting with some friends, but the topic kept coming up.

“So I’m having a conversation and it keeps coming up. Are men intimidated by successful women, especially in relationships,” she tweeted.

Reacting to her post, netizens shared diverse views on why they believe some men not intimidated by career women.

A user said, “Men aren't intimidated by successful women, we just don't like that some successful women don't have a sense of respect and they kinda want to treat you the way they treat their subordinates.”

Another added, “Men are not intimidated by successful women. They simply can't stand women who throw their weights about. It is not how successful you are that drives men away but how comforting and thoughtful you are as a woman.”

Another netizen shared, “The bitter truth is that most Ghanaian successful women are single because they are financially comfortable so they don't need men in their lives. That's due to the fact that they can't be submissive. Men are not intimidated by their wealth. But every man wants a humble woman.”



