Are politicians special living beings? – Bulldog expresses shock over ’empty’ 2021 budget

Bulldog, Artiste Manager

Artiste Manager Bulldog has expressed worry for the country Ghana.

To him, the country seems not to be going where it ought to be considering how selfish leadership has been over the years.



His cry comes a day after the reading of the 2021 budget in Parliament which has seen the introduction of several taxes in the country.

He notes that whiles citizens are squeezed for their meagre resources as taxes, the politicians borrow huge sums of monies to pay themselves asking whether they are humans than the people who put them there.



His post which has received diverging opinions said “Politicians gather in large numbers for their selfish reasons — but the creative industry cannot gather to earn a living? They borrow to pay themselves for no work done — while citizens are squeezed for their last cedi via high tariffs.I guess politicians are special living things.When you call for a demonstration for the transgressions being meted out to the creative industry too — my people will not show up because 99% of us our scaredy-cats.We stay anaa s3 we meuve!”