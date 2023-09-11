Are you bigger than anyone else? – Andy Dosty replies Shatta Wale over sabotage claims

Hitz FM morning show host, Andy Dosty has questioned the allusion by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale that he (Andy Dosty) and some entertainment industry gatekeepers have been working for his downfall.

While admitting his role as an industry gatekeeper, Andy Dosty appearing on the Delay Show asked what made Shatta Wale special to have survived the so-called plot against him if it was true.



“Why haven’t we caused his failure? Or is he bigger the anyone else… If we indeed have the power to cause his downfall, why haven’t we done so? This is the same person insulting DJs and presenters, right?” he questioned.



Shatta Wale in July 2022, called out Andy Dosty and other entertainment industry players accusing them of painting him black and trying to destroy his career.



He namechecked the likes Mark Okraku Mantey, Andy Dosty, Prince Tsegah ‘Da Don’ and Zionfelix and essentially accused the entirety of the showbiz world of being against him.



But according to Andy Dosty, the claim by the artiste was nothing short of pure assumption.

Watch Andy Dosty’s interview on the Delay Show below:







