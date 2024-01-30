Are you crazy? - Opambour fires judges, lawyers, others who disrespect Otumfuo

The leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has issued a stern warning to persons who speak against the king of the Ashanti kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to him, regardless of one’s status in society, be it a lawyer, judge or whoever should be wary about their utterances against the Asantehene, Otumfuo whose kingdom holds much prestige globally.



He warned that persons who disrespect Otumfuo should desist from doing so going forward otherwise God’s wrath shall come upon them and they will be dealt with ruthlessly.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour bemoaned the recent attacks on the Manhyia Palace by prominent personalities in the country and slammed such individuals.



“If you dare speak against the Asantehene [Otumfuo Osei Tutu II], God’s curse will come upon you. Whether you are a judge, lawyer or whoever you have to respect Otumfuo, let the disrespect cease. We respect you a lot, so if you don’t disregard the chiefs in your hometown, don’t dare speak against Otumfuo.



“If you are a chief and your resident is insulting Otumfuo, call him to order otherwise you will face the consequences. Why are people always attacking Manhyia [Palace], are you crazy? Let nobody try that again if not God will deal with them accordingly,” he said.



Recently, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman for the Ashanti region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw came under huge criticism for allegedly disrespecting Otumfuo.

Chairman Wontumi has been cleared by the Kumasi Traditional Council and warned him to be cautious about his comments about the Ashanti Kingdom.



Maurice Ampaw, who has vowed not to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council’s fate is yet to be decided.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



