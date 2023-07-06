1
Menu
Entertainment

Are you enjoying your sidechic embarrass your wife?' - Uche Maduagwu asks Davido

Uche Maduagwu B Uche Maduagwu

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular actor, Uche Maduagwu has put singer, Davido on blast.

Maduagwu expressed disappointment that Davido refused to address reports of cheating levelled against him by some ladies, and took to totally ignoring the ladies and the situation.

The actor also wondered why Davido could not defend his wife, Chioma during the heat of the moment.

Maduagwu wrote: “Jesus wept, so you are bold enough to show off New Diamond TEETH, but not bold enough to react to women who claim to get BELLE for U?

"Pride and Arrogance na the biggest spiritual problem that is difficult to solve. Now we know Why BEYONCE work with others in Naija on Her album but ignored U.

"Is it that you care less How these alleged BELLE stories dey embarrass my CHIOM CHIOM or you enjoying it?”.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct