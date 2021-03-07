Are you saying the gods of the Ga land are foolish? – Entertainment pundit blasts Pope Skinny

Entertainment critic and columnist, Vida Adutwumwaa has lambasted Pope Skinny for alleging that Ebony was killed by the gods of her hometown for having an affair with her alleged lesbian lover, Frank Kuri, during their stay in the town.

According to her, if deities indeed offer instant judgment for people’s sins, then why haven’t Ga gods killed people in Accra who commit all sorts of abominable acts?



Pope Skinny without evidence alleged that Franky Kuri and Ebony Reigns received an instant death penalty for their sins in a gruesome accident on the Sunyani road while returning to Accra on February 8, 2018.



The rapper was captured in a viral video saying that God revealed to him that the two friends were murdered for desecrating the late musician's hometown land.



But in a sharp rebuttal, Miss Adutwumwaa said Accra is engulfed with so much atrocities and detestable practices and yet nothing of that sort has been heard.



“He said we should ask the gods of the land and that they will tell us that what he is saying is true. Is Pope Skinny trying to tell us that the gods of the Ga land are foolish? Is he trying to tell us that the Ga gods accept every kind of nonsense happing in Accra? That they accept every abominable acts in Accra?” she told Abrantepa on Bloggers Forum.

She added that Pope Skinny must be summoned by chiefs and elders in Ebony’s hometown to justify his claims.



“He must be summoned by elders of Kintampo to explain his allegations. This issue must not be taken lightly because Pope Skinny is posing as a spokesperson for the gods in the region,” she stated



Watch the video below from the 20 minutes onwards



