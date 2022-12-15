Argentina will win the 2022 World Cup; go and bet - Mzbel prophesies

Singer Mzbel

Argentina has progressed to the final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Croatia 3-0 in their semi-finals game on December 13.

They will battle it out with the defending champions France in the final game of the tournament come December 17.



According to Ghanaian singer Mzbel, a spirit has revealed to her the winner of the 2022 World Cup through a dream.



On December 14, the 'Asibolanga' singer shared her revelation through a Facebook post that has attracted mixed reactions from her fans as well as football lovers.



In a special message, she urged persons who are engaged in sports betting to bet on Argentina winning the trophy.

The post sighted by GhanaWeb read: "Argentina will win the 2022 world cup! Spirit told me in a dream last night! Go bet am u go win."



Check out the post below:



