Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo grabs awards for punditry job

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is an entertainment journalist and pundit

For his in-depth analysis and exemplary role in shaping narratives in Ghana’s arts and entertainment industry, pundit and entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo received many awards and citations in 2022.

At its 60th anniversary in December, the University of Cape Coast Alumni Association honoured Arnold with a plaque in recognition of his “contribution to projecting the name of the university and to national development”.



Still in December, the opinionated journalist was adjudged Radio and Entertainment Pundit of the Year at the Radio and Television Personalities (RTP) Awards 2022. The annual event which was in its 12th edition seeks to celebrate media personalities and organizations educating, entertaining, informing, inspiring, and shaping the Ghanaian society with their respective brands.



“To all those who expended resources and time to vote for me, thank you. To all who have shown me love and support over the period, thank you,” said Arnold in his appreciation post on social media.



His contribution to the arts was once again recognized at the second edition of the Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards (GMAEA) held on December 23, 2022, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, as he was announced winner of the Creative Arts Personality of the Year award.



“You are proof that good things come to those who are willing to sacrifice to reach a worthwhile goal. Indeed, you are an icon worth emulating,” a citation presented to the highly-revered entertainment journalist and pundit read.



For years, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has carved a niche for himself as an analytical and fearless pundit. His commentaries on industry issues have earned him respect from persons who are convinced he has a wealth of knowledge in almost all the sects of the arts and analyses issues dispassionately.

Some have, however, raised concerns about his submissions touting him as ‘Mr. Know All’. They have in some instances engaged in altercations with him for doing his job as a pundit while some celebrities whose egos were bruised following his analysis have openly shown how they despise him.



Regardless, Arnold remains resolute.



