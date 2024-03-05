Arnold names Shatta Wale on list of top 5 exciting Ghanaian acts

Journalist and entertainment critic Arnold Asomaoh Baidoo has named Shatta Wale among his top five exciting Ghanaian music acts.

Appearing as a guest on D-Black’s Uncut show with Hammer and Dennis Tewiah of Akwaaba UK, Arnold placed Shatta Wale at number two of his five most exciting Ghanaian acts, describing him as a good artiste who has creditably remained relevant in the industry for long.



“Second is Shatta Wale... Apart from his shenanigans and the fact that he is also a good artiste, people forget that his ability to stay relevant all these years is key,” he stated.



Arnold named Daddy Lumba at the top of his list and placed Sarkodie third while placing gospel musicians Diana Hamilton and Nacee fourth and fifth, respectively.

Arnold’s regard for Shatta Wale may come as a shock to some watchers of the entertainment industry, considering their various clashes on social media and on various programmes.







GA/SARA