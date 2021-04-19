Arrest all involved in Akuapem Poloo’s nude photoshoot too – Pundit

Entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa has asked that the crew behind actress and socialite Rosemond Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo’s nude photoshoot should also be arrested.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra FM's weekend entertainment show, ‘Entertainment Capital’ on Saturday, 17 April 2021, the regular pundit on the show indicated that they also contributed to the crime so they must face the consequences as well.



According to her, the public figures who also approved of the said photo when she posted it must also be punished.



“The photographer, the lights person, and the whole crew behind the photoshoot, as well as all those who publicly hailed her when she released the photo should be arrested,” she said.



In her view, “She [Akuapem Poloo] should not suffer this alone”.



An Accra circuit court on Friday, 16 April 2021, sentenced Akuapem Poloo to 90 days in jail for nudity.

She posted a nude picture of herself along with her son on Instagram in June last year on the occasion of the boy’s seventh birthday.



She pleaded guilty to all three charges leveled against her.



The ‘Sexy Poloo’ singer was slapped with three charges of “publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being”.



Ms Adutwumwaa also exposed the ignorance of some Ghanaian celebrities who rallied support for Akuapem Poloo on social media, with the #FreeAkuapemPoloo.



“The celebrities who came out to publicly support Akuapem Poloo, by their actions, showed that they are completely clueless about social issues. All they are concerned about is their craft”.

“When it comes to national or social issues, the celebrities are bankrupt,” she stressed.



She slammed the likes of Efia Odo for hailing the actress when she posted the nude picture last year.



She also expressed disappointment in how some of the Ghanaian celebrities, with large following, tackled the issue on social media.



