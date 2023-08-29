Arrest and prosecute Agradaa - Owusu Bempah's church petitions police

Nana Agradaa

Glorious Word Power Ministries (Glorious Chapel), has called for the arrest and prosecution of Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng alias Nana Agradaa who is accused of spreading fabricated news about the founder and leader of the church Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah.

According to the church, on August 23, 2023, their attention was drawn to a circulated video in which Patricia Asiedua allegedly claimed that Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah had passed away while in London.



They explained that the video was shared across various social media platforms, including YouTube, and subsequently gained significant traction.



"We act for Glorious Word Power Ministries (Glorious Chapel), a religious body in Ghana with a nationwide and international following. Glorious Chapel is founded and headed by Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah. We also act for Madam Afia Pokuaa, the mother of Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah.



"Our client's instructions are that on the 23rd of August, 2023 their attention was drawn to a widely circulated false and ill-fated video publication of a certain Patricia Asiedua, who in her figment of imagination and desire to cause fear and panic contrary to law, falsely publicized that our clients’ founder and son respectively, Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah had died in London on her various social media platforms



The church said Patricia Asiedua deliberately fabricating and disseminated the false information with the intent to cause fear and panic.



They claim that Nana Agradaa’s actions resulted in unwarranted distress for Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, his mother and the ministry as a whole and as a result, the legal representatives of the church have sent a formal letter to the police, urging them to take action against the repented priestess.



“Her intentions which are clearly deductible from the publication, was to subject Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah who is in the United Kingdom for a short visit to public ridicule from his naysayers, psychological trauma, stress, discomfort, scandalize and embarrass our client beyond measure through such criminal enterprise of publishing false news on a global scale.



“The Petitioners have been advised that the video of falsely announcing the death of Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah by the said Patricia Asiedua is criminal. Our clients have therefore instructed us to petition your office to cause the arrest, interrogation and possible prosecution of the said Patricia Asiedua for the publication of false news and for causing fear and panic to serve us a deterrent to other abusers of the social media space.”



Read the full petition below:

