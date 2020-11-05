Artist Atta Kwami awarded 2021 Maria Lassnig Prize

UK-based Ghanaian artist, Atta Kwami

Atta Kwami has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Maria Lassnig Prize.

The artist will receive GH¢342,162 (50,000€) and a project with Serpentine Galleries in London, which is partnering with the Lassnig Foundation for this edition of the prize.



Set for 2022, the project will include a comprehensive monograph publication and a public art commission.



Kwami is a painter, printmaker, independent art historian and curator based in Loughborough, UK.

He is known for paintings, murals and kiosk-sculptures that are conceived as expanded three-dimensional paintings.



Established in 2015, the Maria Lassnig Prize is awarded biennially to a mid-career artist in association with an international institutional partner.



Previous winners have included Cathy Wilkes, in partnership with MoMA PS1, New York (2017), and Sheela Gowda, in partnership with Lenbachhaus, Munich (2019).