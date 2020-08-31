Entertainment

Artiste of the year: Kuami Eugene’s fans blast critics

Kuami Eugene was named Artiste of the Year at the 21st VGMA

Fans of Ghanaian highlife musician, Kuami Eugene have come hard at those claiming the young talent does not deserve the Artiste of the Year award.

Kuami Eugene was named Artiste of the Year on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which was held in Accra at the Conference centre.



He surpassed his competitors, Diana Hamilton, Medikal, Sarkodie, and Kofi Kinaata in the artiste of the year category.



He takes the crown from Ebonyreigns after her demise two years ago.



After Kuame Eugene was named the artiste of the year, fans of Kofi Kinaata took to social media to express their disappointment in the organisers of the VGMA for not giving the award to their king.



However, fans of Kuame Eugene on the other side could not keep their calm, they celebrated the ‘Rockstar’ on social media with a lot of congratulatory messages and as well justifying his inclusion.



His brother from the same label, Lynx Entertainment, Kidi, also won the Album of the Year with his ‘Sugar’ album aside others.



Kofi Kinaata also won the most popular song of the year with his ‘things fall apart’ aside other awards.



Below is a list of the award winners of the 21st VGMA.



Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko



Traditional Artist of The Year Tesa (Winner)



Record of the Year



• Aka Kee Moko by Trigmatic



• Blema Tesaa by Perez Muzik



• Bolgatanga by Okyeame Kwame (Winner)



• Oh Me by Lamisi



• Sanbra by Akwaboah



• Woezor by Worlasi



• Dzigbordi by Lord Paper



Hip-life song of the Year



• Quamina MP ft. Medikal – Amanfour Girls



• Guru ft Kweysi Swat – Wobete



• Sarkodie ft prince bright- Oofeetso



• Medikal- Omo Ada (Winner)



• Sista Afia ft Quamina MP and Medika l- Weather



High-Life Song of the Year



• King Promise ft Kojo Antwi- Bra



• Sarkodie ft Efya -Saara



• Dada Hafco ft Fameye -Our Story



• Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart (Winner)



• Kuami Eugene – Obiaato



• Sista Afia ft Kelvenboy – Corner Corner



• Adina – Sika



• Fameye ft Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Article Wan -Notin A Get Remix



Gospel Song of the Year



• Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo (Winner)



• Mog Music- Hallelujah



• Joe Mettle- Mehia Wo Yesu



• Diana Hamilton – W’asem



• Joyce Blessing -Repent



• Nacee- Mpaebo



Afrobeat Song of the Year



• EL ft AI -Adwuma



• King Promise – Comando



• Kelvynboy ft Joey B- Mea

• Darkovibes ft Kidi – Bless Me



• Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi- Nobody



• Kidi ft Kwesi Arthur- Mr Badman



• Dopenation- Zanku (Winner)



• Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi and Kwesi Arthur-Pilolo



• Wendy Shay -All for you



Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year



• Ras Kuku- Me Mpaebo



• J. Derobie- Poverty (Winner)



• Epixode -Resolution



• AK Songstress – Stamina



• Jupitar- Top Shella



• Article Wan- Reggae



Hip-Pop Song of the Year



• Kofi Mole- Don’t be late (Winner)



• Sarkodie- Bleeding



• Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Medikal and Sarkodie -Dondo Remix



• Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip



• Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur and Sarkodie- La Familia



• Eno Barony ft Kofi Mole- Mind your business



• Kwesi Arthur- Thoughts of King Arthur 5



• Strongman ft Manifest – Up and Down



Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year



• J Derobie



• Epixode



• Ras Kuuku (Winner)



• Samini



• Jupitar



• AK Songstress



Best Video of the Year



• Cina Soul -Killi Mi (Directed by Gene Adu) (Winner)



• RJZ- Bye Bye (Directed by Henry Akrong)



• Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip (Directed by Yaw Skyface)



• Becca ft Tiya Savage- Yes I do (AJE Filmworks)



• Kuami Eugene – Obiaato (Directed by REX)



• Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo (Directed by Abass)



• EL ft FALZ, Joey B -Ehua (Directed by Yaw Skyface)



• Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur- La Familia (Directed Babs Direction)



• Zeetm ft Fancy Gadam- Totori (Directed by Babs Direction)



• Epixode-Wahala Dey (Directed by Snares films)



Gospel Artiste of the Year



• Celestine Donkor



• Joe Mettle



• Joyce Blessing

• MOGMusic



• Diana Hamilton (Winner)



• Akesse Brempong



Highlife Artiste of the Year



• King Promise



• KiDi



• Kuami Eugene (Winner)



• Dada Hafco



• Akwaboah



• Adina



• Kofi Kinaata



Instrumentalist of the Year



• Emmanuel Bludo (Winner)



• Joshua Moszi



• Steve Bedi



• Mizter Okyere



• Affreh Junior



• Anthony Ansah (Khalisax)



Songwriter of the Year



• Bra by King Promise



• Sanbra by Akwaboah



• Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata (Winner)



• W’asem by Diana Hamilton



• Oh Me by Lamisi



• Wahala Dey by Epixode



Producer of the Year



• Guilty Beats



• Two Bars



• MOG (Winner)



• Unkle Beats



• Willis Beats



Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year



• Kofi Mole



• Quamina MP



• Joey B



• Medikal (Winner)



• Kwesi Arthur



• Sarkodie



• DopeNation



Male Vocalist of the Year



• Joe Mettle



• Kuami Eugene



• KiDi



• King Promise

• MOG Music (Winner)



Female Vocalist of the Year



• Adina



• Lamisi



• Efya



• Efe Grace



• Becca



• Celestine Donkor (Winner)



Best Group of the Year



• Dopenation (Winner)



• Kwan Pa



• Bethel Revival Choir



• La Meme Gang



Best Collaboration of the Year



• Amanfuor Girls by Quamina MP



• Bra by King Promise



• Oofeetso by Sarkodie (Winner)



• Noting I Get Remix by Fameye



• Ohemaa by Kuami Eugene



• Mea by Kelvynboy



• Mr Badman by KiDi



• Saara by Sarkodie



Best Rapper of the Year



• EL



• Strongman



• Medikal



• Sarkodie



• Teephlow



• Eno Barony



• Kwesi Arthur (Winner)



African Artiste of the Year



• BurnaBoy (Winner)



• Big Trill



• Teni



• Davido



• Sho Madjozi



• Mercy Chinwo



• Rudebwoy



International Collaboration of the Year



• Cinderella by KiDi ft Mayorkum & Peruzzi



• Lucky by Sarkodie ft Rudebwoy (Winner)



• Yes I Do by Becca ft Tiwa Savage



• Father by Medikal ft Davido



• Pilolo by Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi & Kwesi Arthur

• Sugar Daddy by KiDi ft Mr Eazi



• Nobody by Kwesi Arthur ft Mr. Eazi



• Toto Remix by Edem ft Davido



Album of the Year



• King Promise – As Promised



• Okyeame Kwame – Made In Ghana



• Joe Mettle – Wind of Revival



• KiDi – Sugar (Winner)



• Sarkodie – Black Love



• Nacee – Time With God



• Kwesi Arthur – Live From Nkrumah Krom II



Most Popular Song of the Year



• Quamina MP – Amanfour Girls



• Sarkodie – Oofeetso



• Medikal – Omo Ada



• Dope Nation – Zanku



• Agbebolo – Celestine Donkor



• Kuami Eugene – Obiaato



• Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart (Winner)



• Diana Hamilton – W’asem



• Kwesi Arthur – Nobody



• Fameye – Nothing I Get Remix



• KiDi – Mr Badman



Best New Artiste of the Year



• Fameye (Winner)



• J.Derobie



• Lord Paper



• Kofi Mole



• Tulenkey



• MOG Music



Artiste of the Year



• Kuami Eugene (Winner)



• Sarkodie



• Medikal



• Kofi Kinaata



• Diana Hamilton



2020 VGMA Unsung Artists



• Gyakie



• Sherry Boss



• Imrana



• Abochie



• Teflon Flexx (winner)



• Kofi Jamar

Source: Atinka FM

