Artistes are nothing without record labels – Papi of 5Five

Ghanaian singer, Papi, has stated that artistes cannot achieve their musical careers without support from their record labels or management.

Papi 5Five, who has been in the industry for a long time, and having an understanding of how the absence of a record label or management can have a negative impact on a musician’s career, said that artistes cannot thrive in the music industry without a record label or management.



The singer made this statement in a tweet where he granted an interview on Hitz FM’s DaybreakHitz.



“The artistes are nothing without the management or the record label,” he said.



Papi 5Five also mentioned that there are times some artistes do not give glory to their management or record labels when they succeed in the industry.



He added that such artistes think they were able to achieve such feats on their own, forgetting it was all management work.

“When we get the fame, money, hits and girls, we begin to feel it’s all our doing. It’s all management work”, he stated.



Papi 5five began his music journey as part of the music group, ‘5Five,’ which he formed together with Jeffrey Opoku Agyekum and Juno.



As part of the group, some of their hit songs included ‘Move Back’, ‘African Gurlz’, ‘Party’, and Gargantuan Body’.



In 2022, Papi was the first member of the group to begin a solo career and some songs he has released as a solo artist are ‘Location,’ which featured Mr. Drew and Kryimi, and ‘Akosua Tilapia.’



