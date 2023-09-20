As Nigerians are collaborating, you are booking your date in someone's programme - Shatta Wale hits Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has, in a series of tweets, launched fresh attacks on Stonebwoy, accusing him of trying to sabotage his show while the Nigerians are collaborating with each other.

Adding that no one wants any beef but people want money.



“Stonebwoy so u no deh shy say u deh do this? At this time that Nigerians are collaborating ,u come deh book date for somebody en program inside ????????Ah u fool oo . U deh Ghana deh go gangsta gangsta ???????? Listen nobody wants this beef life outside there ok . People want money !!! Get that in your smelly head !!!!,” he posted



Shatta Wale’s rants come on the back of a recent tussle over the booking of the Accra Sports stadium for their respective shows in December.



Shatta Wale earlier announced that his Freedom Wave concert is slated for 25th December at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Days later, Stonebwoy also announced his annual end of the year concert on the 22nd of December at the same venue.

This development has stirred confusion as according to Shatta, Stonebwoy had intentionally booked the same venue in order to sabotage his show.



View the tweet below





Stonebwoy so u no deh shy say u deh do this ????????????



At this time that Nigerians are collaborating ,u come deh book date for somebody en program inside ????????Ah u fool oo



U deh Ghana deh go gangsta gangsta ???????? Listen nobody wants this beef life outside there ok



People want… — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 20, 2023

ID/SARA