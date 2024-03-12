As if he hadn't held a microphone before - Sally chides Shatta Wale over African Games performance

Entertainment pundit, Sally Mann

Entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, has expressed her disappointment in Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, over his performance during the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Expressing her disappointment, she pointed out that Shatta Wale was not living up to his reputation as the confident and energetic artiste that Ghanaians have come to know. Furthermore, she highlighted that his rendition of the songs was not up to par.



She fumed about Shatta Wale's tracklist, arguing that there were better ones he could have played to entertain the fans.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Sally chided Shatta for what she termed as “disappointing” performance at the UG Sports Stadium.



“It was a good platform for Shatta Wale, who is one of the most popular musicians in Ghana, but his performance was so disappointing and amateurish. He was not singing the songs properly and was miming.



"They should have brought people closer to him on stage because he is not confident being alone. He was so dull as if he had not held a microphone before. His choice of music was not the best, he could have used other better songs,” she stated.



About Shatta Wale’s performance at the African Games opening ceremony

Shatta Wale thrilled fans at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on March 8, 2024, during the opening ceremony of the African Games.



The artiste stormed the stage, clad in an African print cloth with a crown, and performed his hit song 'I Know My Level.' He completed the look with a shirt and jeans underneath.



After performing for a while, he took off the cloth and continued to sing his hit songs for quite a while as the crowd jammed to the songs energetically.



Social media was buzzing with reactions to Shatta Wale's performance.



The stage production was lit up with a mixture of Kente colours to portray and showcase the rich cultural background of the nation.



Other artistes who performed alongside Shatta Wale were King Promise, Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor.

The 13th African Games is scheduled to take place in Ghana between March 8 and 23, with lots of activities including football, athletics badminton and other sporting contests.



The opening ceremony of the games saw various participating countries officially introducing themselves to announce their presence and showcase their culture through their outfits.









