Asaase Abban out with new song 'Mejo'

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

Hiplife/Afro Pop group Asaase Aban, is out with a new song called Mejo.

Mejo translated in English means let’s go. It is a danceable tune which talks about not wasting time when one needs something done.



It also goes on to encourage young men not to give up when it comes to looking for someone to love or spend the rest of their lives with.



The song is produced by Musty Beat and mixed by Appietus.

Rendered in English, Twi and the Ewe dialect, the song comes with a very colourful video to go with it as well.



Watch the video below:





Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor