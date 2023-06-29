Asakaa Boys ready to claim Ghanaian drill category win at 2024 Grammy awards

Ghanaian music group, Asakaa Boys

Ghanaian music group, Asakaa Boys, has announced their intention to be the first winner in the new Ghanaian Drill genre category at the 2024 Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by the Recording Academy of the United States.

In an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, Braa Benk, speaking on behalf of the group, expressed their humility and excitement at the recognition by such a reputable award scheme as the Grammys.



He revealed that the announcement has inspired them to work even harder to secure a nomination and ultimately become the winners of the category.



Braa Benk stated, "Bringing the award home depends on the effort we put in and how we push our work out there for the world to see our full package. We believe when we put our minds to it and work hard, we can make very good strides. We have been ready for whatever comes our way, and there's no limitation to how far our music could reach."



Furthermore, Braa Benk emphasized that although Asakaa Boys spearheaded Ghana Drill music, they are open to other artistes exploring the genre.



They welcomed artistes from other countries to embrace and contribute to Ghanaian Drill, as their initial goal was to break barriers and see the genre thrive internationally.

"We don't mind seeing other people from other countries hop on to this genre because when we started this, our goal was to break barriers and have other people embrace it. If we have others doing Ghanaian Drill and eventually winning the Grammys, it will still mean a lot to us because what we started in our little space will be going places,” he explained.



With their dedication, talent, and pioneering role in Ghana Drill, the Asakaa Boys are poised to make a significant impact in the music industry and are determined to secure the coveted Grammy Award in their category.



Comprised of nine members, namely O'Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Kawabanga, Cedi City Boy, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, Sean Lifer, Rabby Jones, and Braa Benk, Asakaa Boys are credited for pioneering Ghana Drill. They confidently state that they possess all the necessary qualities to meet the award criteria and surpass any competition effortlessly.



The recent recognition of Ghana's Drill and Highlife music as relevant African music styles in the Best African Music Performance category of the 2024 Grammy Awards has inspired the group.



The Best African Music Performance category is one of three new slots introduced in the prestigious awards scheme, along with Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.











Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











ADA/FNOQ