Asakaa Boys set to storm Bayview Village on March 5

Asakaa Boys

Source: GNA

Ghanaian music group, Asakaa Boys, known for their HipHop-Kumerican vibes and rhythms will be entertaining fans in Accra at Bayview Village on March 5.

Undoubtedly one of the names that can't be opted from performing lists, Asakaa Boys will thrill fans with their back-to-back hit songs at the venue close to the Atomic Roundabout, Haatso.



The Pre-Independence day celebration and activation party, powered by Partylite Experience in collaboration with Gadget Box will be hosted by MCs EL Baby, 2 Feet and MC Dela.



Meanwhile, DJ Stunt and DJ Mc Tonto will be on the turntables to electrify patrons to the core with dope music.



Over the years, the Asakaa Boys have carved a niche for themselves concerning their influence and grit of the UK drill scene fused with the American lifestyle.

They have penetrated through the Ghanaian borders taking advantage of every piece of hype to sell themselves across the digital space.



Heavily inspired by late US rapper Pop Smoke and late Ghanaian Louis Vuitton director Vigil Abloh, Asakaa Boys’ creative gesture involves infusing local sounds with other Hip Hop cultures – daring to be different in their way.



