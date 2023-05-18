0
Asakaa wins the hearts of Ghanaians with a live band performance

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Young Ghanaian hitmakers, Asakaa, a group consisting of young rappers and singers from Kumasi have once again dominated headlines in the entertainment industry with their live band performance on Glitch Africa.

Hours, after their performance was released on YouTube, fans, music critics and social media, congratulated Reggie, O'Kenneth and Kwaku DMC, members of Asakaa for their exceptional delivery.

The young men gave one of their best when they performed two of their viral tunes 'Obaa Hemaa' and 'Oh My Linda'.

Asakaa on Thursday, May 18, topped Twitter trends with fans commending them for their talent and vocals during the live performance.

A Twitter user @Esselguy was among many who were wowed. He wrote: "Naa those Asakaa boys live band performance on Glitch Africa is really sweet, O’kenneth is special and should be protected."

Check out some reactions below:





















OPD/BB

