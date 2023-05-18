Asakaa wins the hearts of Ghanaians with a live band performance

Young Ghanaian hitmakers, Asakaa, a group consisting of young rappers and singers from Kumasi have once again dominated headlines in the entertainment industry with their live band performance on Glitch Africa.

Hours, after their performance was released on YouTube, fans, music critics and social media, congratulated Reggie, O'Kenneth and Kwaku DMC, members of Asakaa for their exceptional delivery.



The young men gave one of their best when they performed two of their viral tunes 'Obaa Hemaa' and 'Oh My Linda'.



Asakaa on Thursday, May 18, topped Twitter trends with fans commending them for their talent and vocals during the live performance.



A Twitter user @Esselguy was among many who were wowed. He wrote: "Naa those Asakaa boys live band performance on Glitch Africa is really sweet, O’kenneth is special and should be protected."



Check out some reactions below:

ASAKAA is the the real truth! these guys are treasure to Gh music ! Good morning ???? pic.twitter.com/PTUvok2LLB — PORTFOLIOthemc???? (@Portfoliothemc) May 18, 2023

Naa those Asakaa boys live band performance on Glitch Africa is really sweet, O’kenneth is special and should be protected — Essel (@Esselguy) May 18, 2023

Nah O’Kenneth is flipping hard, Asakaa really delivered on Glitch herhhhhh ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/0vF7MTlPzm — manda ???????? (@Comanda_x) May 18, 2023

1 of da genius things Asakaa did/still doing is evenly distributing da powers among da collective. da listener is introduced to their least fave/ nu member due 2 their song title formula : ( so & so feat. the rest )as opposed to upholding one member of high esteem. errbody shines — Flee Da(g)OD Body Wallahi ShakeBack - Wounded Lion (@BiggHomieFlee) May 18, 2023

????[WATCH]????????????: ASAKAA BOYS(@KwakuDMC , @ReggieOsei3 & @ygaokenneth ) pulled up to the @GlitchAfrica studios, grabbed the mics to perform their song “OBA HEEMA” live & the rest was history… ???????????? pic.twitter.com/rMp8I8HiSd — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) May 17, 2023

Asakaa to the wiase https://t.co/AxLd5mHpWW — Return Of Okomfo Anokye???? (@JayBahd1) May 18, 2023

Ghanaian group ASAKAA are live on Glitchafrica talking about their lives & career in new Glitchafrica interview????



Full session drops tomorrow: https://t.co/wmL6qLnHf3 pic.twitter.com/1ZBPnpSnPR — Glitch Africa (@GlitchAfrica) May 16, 2023

Give it up to Asakaa! That was an exceptional delivery on Glitch Africa



Loved every bit...on replay! — Owoahemaa???? (@paulaammabroni) May 18, 2023

Asakaa Boyz Announce World Tour ‼️✨ pic.twitter.com/pSxpikSEWt — AccraGuy ???????? (@AccraGuyy) May 12, 2023









OPD/BB