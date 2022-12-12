1
Asake suffers a hilarious wardrobe malfunction at his concert

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A viral video of Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake slowly walking off stage when his leather trousers got ripped off, exposing his white boxers, has topped social media trends.

The singer on Sunday night recorded a huge turnout for his United Kingdom tour. The sold-out concert witnessed his fans jamming and singing along to his hit songs.

Asake ripped his trouser after performing a 'boza' while on stage, putting in full glare his white boxers. After throwing his leg in the air, the singer realized that his trousers had ripped from beneath.

In his attempt to handle the situation without attracting more eyes, he silently walked off stage in a backwards mood.

The singer changed into new trousers to continue with his performance.

Check out the video below:

