0
Menu
Entertainment

Asamoah Gyan drops 2022 FIFA World Cup song for Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan12121313133313112121212121 Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has released a new banger for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The song dubbed ‘Turn Up Remix’ is to motivate the Black Stars and supporters for the FIFA World Cup, which would begin on November 20 to December 18, 2022.

The song features Afrobeats singer Kiaani, the original song “Turn Up” was released earlier this year.

This is the second collaboration between Asamoah Gyan and Kiaani, the first song was titled ‘ungrateful’, which made waves in the music industry.

However, Gyan known for his goal scoring prowess also had mild music career and as he collaborated with Castro on the popular “African Girls” song after the 2010 World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan posted on his Twitter page saying “The Anthem for the FIFA World Cup is here let’s go Ghana!”.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
Related Articles: