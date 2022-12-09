Asamoah Gyan explains why he celebrates his goals with mega dance moves

Former Blacks Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars' captain, Asamoah Gyan, is known to be a 360 footballer.

This excellent player who doubles as the country's top goal scorer has over the years won the hearts of many with his signature dance moves that come alive anytime he scores a goal for the national football team.



According to Gyan, some football fans come to the stadium or watch his matches with the hopes of seeing him dance. It brings him joy knowing the positive impact he has on others and the ability to entertain them even on the pitch.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on ATUU, he noted that critics who have issues with his dance moves are hypocrites. His only goal is to entertain football lovers knowing the importance Ghanaians attach to the game.



"Some people are hypocrites, those that complain are the same people who pray I score a goal so I can dance and jubilate. I just dance to entertain the fans," Asamoah explained.



The renowned Ghanaian player who is also known for his lively 'jama' sessions that comes with singing and clapping with his teammates highlighted the importance of creating memories on a football pitch.

"People are so passionate about football. Sometimes people follow the game wholeheartedly, it is not easy. When the goal comes you need to leave a mark. The person has to go home and talk about something reason why I just give them a gift...some people are not concerned about the game, they just want to see me dance for them. They come with energy and prayers, hoping that I will score a goal and dance for them," he disclosed.



