Asamoah Gyan's name pops up in Burna Boy's new song, he reacts

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has reacted to the new Burna Boy song, which features British rapper Dave, following its release on Tuesday.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer was referenced in the song by Dave, as he melodiously rapped on the tune, which is expected to be a hit.



The song called Cheat on Me is on the upcoming Burna Boy album set for release on August 25.



"I'm Asamoah Gyan, the way I hit the bar," said Dave, referring to the ex-footballer's 2010 World Cup penalty against Uruguay.



Gyan took to social media to react with a fire emoji, indicating that the song is a hit.

The UK Rapper is noted for his dexterous use of football references in his songs, having done so with players like Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan Bissaka of Manchester United.



This is the second time Burna Boy and Dave are working on a tune, with their first collaboration, Location, being a global hit.



Meanwhile, Gyan is also known for his love for music, having worked with some Ghanaian artists, including reggae-dancehall star, Stonebwoy.



The 37-year-old retired from football in June after an illustrious career spanning over two decades, as reported by the BBC.