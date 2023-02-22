Asamoah Gyan’s viral threat to a Twitter troll: ‘I’ll definitely find you’

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, trended on social media, Tuesday (February 21) and in the early hours of Wednesday after the footballer made a post on social media, said to be directed at a popular social media troll.

The tweet which was deleted a few moments after it was made, had the player expressing his fury, stating that his attacker “touched the wrong person”.



With the use of angry face emoji to visibly communicate how incensed he was, Asamoah Gyan, although did not categorically state what he would do to his attacker, indicated his readiness to deal with the individual.



“…I will definitely find him. You will get the attention you want,” Gyan said while sending a signal that by the time he is done with the troll, his mother “will not even recognise you”.



Screenshots of the post have been in circulation on various social media platforms, courting a conversation as the community dissects the post.



The troll has since responded to the post, asking the police to hold Gyan “responsible for any physical harm” he suffers.





You can watch some of our programmes below.















BB/SARA