Asante chiefs should have dealt with Chairman Wontumi before averting his curse – Opambour

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has criticized the Kumasi Traditional Council for how they handled the issue concerning the NPP Ashanti regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, well-known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to him, the decision by the Asante chiefs to discontinue Chairman Wontumi's case for allegedly disrespecting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is a step in the wrong direction.



The clergyman argued that the handling of the case by the chiefs would open a floodgate for other people to disrespect the Ashanti kingdom because they know nothing would be done to them.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour fumed about the chiefs' decision to avert Chairman Wontumi's curse while they have yet to deal with the substantive issue.



"The chief who reported him [Chairman Wontumi] wasn't even allowed to speak. So they didn't deal with the issue properly and went ahead to avert the curse. How will the gods judge the issue fairly to accept their plea?



"The chiefs should have dealt with him to accept having disrespected Otumfuo before taking further action. If Chairman Wontumi made the derogatory remark and apologized initially, the issue wouldn't have gone that far. What the chiefs did does not speak well of the throne and denigrates the image of the Ashanti kingdom," he said.

According to a report by Onuaonline.com, Wontumi, during a sitting of the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee last week, made a statement that seems to challenge the authority of the Asantehene.



The report said the party chairman, without provocation, stated that he had established his kingdom and would not hesitate to challenge the Asantehene if he disagreed on an issue with him.



Chairman Wontumi, when he appeared before the Kumasi Traditional Council, denied making such claims, which led to the chiefs clearing him of any wrongdoing and warning him to be cautious with his utterances about the Ashanti kingdom.



According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Chairman Wontumi was cleared after his accuser, Kokosuhene, Nana Kwaku Duah, was advised to refrain from bringing political issues to the Manhyia Palace.



The Asante chiefs also took steps to avert a curse pronounced by Chairman Wontumi on Kokosuhene for making false claims about him and tarnishing his reputation.

Watch the video below.







SB/BB