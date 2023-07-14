Asantehene congratulates Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 Calista Amoateng

Calista Amoateng, Miss Teen Tourism World 2022

On a momentous occasion at the Manhyia Palace, Calista Amoateng, Miss Teen Tourism World 2022, received a heartfelt commendation from Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The king expressed his delight over Calista's remarkable achievement, which not only brought glory to Ghana but also secured the hosting rights for the prestigious Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 event in the country.



Accompanied by her proud mother, Stacy Amoateng, and Kofi Kakra Kusi, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, among other dignitaries, Calista Amoateng paid a courtesy visit to the Asantehene to share her extraordinary accomplishment.



Donning a simple yet stunning gown, the reigning queen exuded radiance and joy as she received the royal congratulations.



Calista Amoateng won Miss Teen Tourism Ghana 2022 and represented Ghana on the world stage in the Philippines. She emerged winner of the pageant, affording Ghana the opportunity to host the next edition of the event.

The 2023 edition of Miss Teen Tourism World is expected to be held from August 1 to 20. Four candidates have been unveiled as Ghana’s representatives after a keenly contested Miss Teen Tourism Ghana 2023.



They are Raphaelina Naana Asare, Petra Ama Agyeiwaa Kumi, Junia Del and Keziah Barnes. With these four personalities having been groomed, Mrs. Amoateng is hopeful the ‘host and win’ dream would be realized.



Miss Teen Tourism Beauty pageant seeks to raise future leaders who will unite through tourism to sell their countries to the world. It also seeks to bring the candidates to understand, “We are one people irrespective of our skin, race, religion or language”, organisers have said.



