Asantehene's wife Lady Julia celebrated on her birthday

Lady Julia Osei Tutu

Otumfuo-Yere Julia Osei Tutu has been showered with goodwill messages and love from family, friends and the good people of the Ashanti Region on the occasion of her birthday.

Lady Julia who tied the knot with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II back in 2006 is regarded as one of the most popular spouses of a traditional ruler in the country.



On Wednesday, December 14, the official Instagram account of Manhyia Palace honoured Lady Julia in a post.



"Happy birthday Lady Julia Osei Tutu," the caption read.



Born Julia Ama Adwapa Amaning, the age of this Ashante royal and mother of two is not known.



Check out some social media messages to Lady Julia below:

Fabulous birthday wishes to our prestigious mother and wife of the Great King of the Asanti Kingdom .



Continue to live long in Royalty .#AKSC#Fabucensus pic.twitter.com/Wj1N56sifz — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions???? (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 14, 2022

Happy birthday to Lady Julia Osei Tutu, wife of the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II. Ohenekese3yere nya nkwa daa. God bless you for all you do for children and the needy. pic.twitter.com/COpaC1SmP4 — Isaac Bediako (@ike_official1) December 14, 2022

We wish a happy birthday to our torchbearer HRH. Lady Julia Osei Tutu.



Your vision inspires us to be a better version of ourselves - A true EVE. pic.twitter.com/AtKCa48FOQ — EVE CONNECT (@evefestivalgh) December 14, 2022









OPD/BB