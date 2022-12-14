0
Asantehene's wife Lady Julia celebrated on her birthday

Lady Julia Osei Tutu Rfd.png Lady Julia Osei Tutu

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otumfuo-Yere Julia Osei Tutu has been showered with goodwill messages and love from family, friends and the good people of the Ashanti Region on the occasion of her birthday.

Lady Julia who tied the knot with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II back in 2006 is regarded as one of the most popular spouses of a traditional ruler in the country.

On Wednesday, December 14, the official Instagram account of Manhyia Palace honoured Lady Julia in a post.

"Happy birthday Lady Julia Osei Tutu," the caption read.

Born Julia Ama Adwapa Amaning, the age of this Ashante royal and mother of two is not known.

Check out some social media messages to Lady Julia below:

