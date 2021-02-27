Asem drops diss song for Shatta Wale for disrespecting Samini’s mom

Shatta Wale, Asem, Samini

American-based Ghanaian rapper, Asem has decided to have a slice of the hot ‘beef cake’ Shatta Wale and Samini are serving music lovers currently.

The rapper took to his Twitter timeline yesterday to announce that he will soon drop a diss song for Shatta Wale just to teach him a big lesson.



According to Asem, the decision to do this is because the Shatta Movement Records boss has crossed a line he shouldn’t have crossed even though a lyrical beef has no boundaries.



Taking to his Twitter timeline, Asem wrote: “Bandana is being disrespectful. There are no rules in beef but certain lines we don’t cross.We don’t bring moms into a street fight.That’s foul and below the belt.Time to teach him a lyrical lesson of how to do a Praper dancehall diss song.ASEM #Musicalking #Magician”





Well, just as he promised he has dropped the song on his Twitter timeline for fans to enjoy.

Check it out below



