Asem is a comedian, he doesn’t do rap – Edem

Ghanaian Rapper Edem

Ghanaian Rapper Edem just stoked a new fire! He says his fellow Ghanaian artiste, Asem, is not a Rapper.

In an interview he had with Arnold Elvanayo Mensah on Zyofon 102.1fm, Edem says Asem “is a comedian. He doesn’t know what he is doing. He doesn’t do rap (HipHop). I challenge anyone to mention any 5 popular Hiphop songs by Asem.”



Asem has been in the news lately, throwing shots at different artistes; Edem and Sarkodie have had their fair share of his rants as well as popular Ghanaian Blogger, Ameyaw Debrah.



Edem who said this couldn’t get an answer from the show host or listeners who were tuned in; nobody was able to text or phone in to challenge Edem’s claims.



Rapper Edem has been on the road for the past weeks promoting his latest album EP titled “Mood Swings”. The EP is a fine aggregate of varied genres from Hiphop/Rap, Afrobeats, Jazz, Soul, Dancehall, Hiplife and Folktale.

Edem featured Singer Efya, Kelvyn Boy and DarkoVibes on the 6-track EP. Here are the streaming links for the song, with at least 3 videos released for it. The latest video dropped from the EP is “Kpo”. Previously released videos from the EP are “In Ghana” and “Love You”.



ALBUM STREAMING LINKS:



Via @DittoMusic: https://ditto.fm/edem_moodswings ?• Via @AftownMusic: https://efie.co/LAIU8



Via @BoomplayMusicGh: https://player.boomplaymusic.com/#/webitem/musics?cid=13354080

Source: Elorm Beenie

