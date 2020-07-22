Entertainment

Asem shows himself smoking to join 'Don't Leave Me' Challenge with 'Sea Weed' pun

Asem lately knows how to get people talking about him daily and he has done it again.

This time around, the Ghanaian rapper living in America has joined the viral 'Don't Leave Me' challenge in an insanely creative and unconventional way when he showed himself smoking a substance believed to be marijuana to drop his pun.



In the smoking video, Asem said "so when you smoke a joint on the ocean, does that make it a seaweed?" and then he later pulled a seaweed from the sea and started screaming "don't leave me, don't leave me. don't leave me".



However, some fans who have seen the video are saying 'please leave me' whilst others see Asem's entry as a creative one.

He captioned the video "King of comedy, satire and farce. Asem".



Watch the video below.





