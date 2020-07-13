Entertainment

Asem takes Ghanaian rappers to the cleaners with his new hot freestyle

Asem

Veteran Ghanaian hip-hop star, Asem has taken his beef with Sarkodie a notch higher in his new freestyle video posted on his twitter page.

A couple of months ago, Asem and Sarkodie were at each other’s throats, throwing punches at each other in recorded songs and freestyles videos on social media. It was all about Asem and Sarkodie until this evening when the Pigaroo hitmaker served us with a hot freestyle video dissing all other Ghanaian rappers.



In the two minutes and 22 seconds video, he dissed Sarkodie, Manifest, Joey B, Medikal, Edem, Pappy Kojo among a host of other rappers. It cannot be ascertained why he had to rope in all the other rappers in this new freestyle but maybe Sarkodie alone is not enough for his punches.

Asem was also in the news threatening to sue Kumasi based rapper, Amerado for his Yeteesem series which Asem claimed was his brainchild. Watch the freestyle video below.





