Asenso-Boakye, Kokofuhene, Akosua Agyapong, other personalities spotted at DR. Grace Boadu’s funeral

The funeral of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gracelift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu, took place on March 9, 2024.

Family, friends and sympathizers gathered at the deceased’s hometown, Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti Region, to bid her farewell and show their last respect.



Some of the high-profile personalities who were spotted at the funeral include the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency and also the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye; the former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu; renowned actress, Naana Hayford; musician, Akosua Agyapong and others.



The mother of Dr. Grace Boadu shed uncontrollable tears in a video that has gone viral on social media.



Wearing a white cloth, the mother of the deceased could not hold back her tears as her daughter was laid in state.



About Dr. Grace Boadu’s death

The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel, and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger have all reacted to the development.

