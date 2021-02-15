‘Asew’ which was featured in Netflix movie my biggest song ever – Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei has revealed that his song titled “Asew” which was released in 2018, is by far, the biggest project of his music career.

Bisa’s song in 2020 was featured in ‘Jingle Jangle’, a Nextflix movie.



The news was welcomed by his fans and movie lovers who congratulated him for his achievement.



Although Bisa has recorded hit songs including, “Metanfo”, “Odo Carpenter”, “Mansa” among others, he has revealed in his recent interview with ZionFelix monitored by GhanaWeb that “Asew” gave him global recognition.



“Asew is my biggest song, it didn’t receive much attention in Ghana but outside, it's on like 49,000 playlists on Spotify. That song has made waves in places that I never imagined,” he explained



Speaking on the back of the congratulatory messages he received for his work on Jingle Jangle, he said that project means a lot to him.

Bisa Kdei indicated that: “If you weren’t happy for me, then it’s up to you because it is a win for Ghana. The love that was coming from Ghana and the rest of Africa, the celebration was amazing. The movie (Jingle Jangle) went viral and topped charts, it was big.”



When questioned on reasons why his songs are not making waves in Ghana as it did before, he had this to say: “I don’t have to blame anyone, at some point it happens, that’s the nature of the job. When people talk about me, I don’t pay attention to it because whatever you do, people will talk about you.”



Watch the video below:



