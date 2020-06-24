Ashaiman people don’t tweet, they beat - Kwaw Kese tells Kelvyn Boy

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Hip-hop/hiplife musician Kwaw Kese has advised afrobeats musician Kelvyn Boy to make peace with fans of Stonebwoy in Ashaiman to avoid getting assaulted.
Kevyn Boy, on Monday, June 22, was attacked by Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard and a group of people during a product launch in Ashaiman, Greater Accra.
The incident happened immediately Kelvyn Boy arrived at the venue to grace the event.
Reacting to the incident, Kwaw Kese took to Twitter to offer a piece of brotherly advice to the “Mea” hitmaker.
He tweeted: “Dear Kelvin Boy, Ashaiman people don’t tweet, they beat. Stop tweeting and make peace. We no want hear bad news biaaaa.”
Dear Kelvin Boy, Ashaiman people don’t tweet, they beat. Stop tweeting and make peace ?????— #VicToryALbum loading (@kwawkese) June 23, 2020
We no want hear bad news biaaaa
Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard who attacked Kelvyn has explained his actions, saying: “Kelvyn Boy vowed not to step his foot in Ashaiman. He recently claimed he would rather perform for GHC1 elsewhere than to perform at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman to the World concert.”
View this post on Instagram
Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard who allegedly beat up Kelvyn Boy in Ashaiman yesterday explains his action [WATCH]
Stonebwoy has also ordered his lawyers to deal with Kelvyn Boy in court for insinuating in a tweet that he instigated the attack.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Stonebwoy becomes the first Ghanaian artiste to break Audiomack’s streaming record
- Coronavirus: How Stonebwoy is helping Ashaiman residents
- Stonebwoy becomes first Ghanaian artiste to hit close to 20M streams on Audiomack
- Ashgold C.E.O chooses Stonebwoy and Fameye as his favourite musicians
- Stonebwoy’s skills training workshop calls for applications
- Read all related articles