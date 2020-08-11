Tabloid News

Ashawo is my title and I enjoy it - Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger has professed how much she enjoys being called Ashawo in a video she posted on her social media page.

Known to be a wild cat, Afia Schwar mentioned that Ashawo has always been her title and she loves it.



According to her, insults directed at her are almost becoming a cliche and asked her detractors to spice it up.



”You call me a dog f****er. You need to be a goddamn sexy b***h to turn a dog on. And if you can turn a dog on then you can turn anything on. My nude videos are on YouTube. You think I care?”, she responded after Mzbel claimed the actress slept with a dog.

The defiant comedienne enunciated that the only time a comment would catch her off guard is when someone calls her a good person.



Watch the video below:





