Ashawo is my title and I enjoy it - Afia Schwarzenegger

Click for Market Deals →
Afia Schwarzenegger has professed how much she enjoys being called Ashawo in a video she posted on her social media page.
Known to be a wild cat, Afia Schwar mentioned that Ashawo has always been her title and she loves it.
According to her, insults directed at her are almost becoming a cliche and asked her detractors to spice it up.
”You call me a dog f****er. You need to be a goddamn sexy b***h to turn a dog on. And if you can turn a dog on then you can turn anything on. My nude videos are on YouTube. You think I care?”, she responded after Mzbel claimed the actress slept with a dog.
The defiant comedienne enunciated that the only time a comment would catch her off guard is when someone calls her a good person.
Watch the video below:
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- I gave Afia Schwarzenegger a new Rav4 – Tracey Boakye
- ‘4 more for Nana’: I know hearts are broken but respect my decision – Afia Schwar
- Delay paid me GHC50 to appear on Afia Schwarzenegger TV series - Nana Tonardo
- Afia Schwarzenegger goes half-naked for the gram
- We pray Mzbel gets a new job and stop blackmailing - Afia Schwarzenegger fires
- Read all related articles