Entertainment

Ashgold C.E.O chooses Stonebwoy and Fameye as his favourite musicians

Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold Sporting Club, Emmanuel Frimpong has chosen reggae-dancehall artist Stonebwoy and highlife musician Fameya as his favourite artist.

The youngest Chief Executive Officer for a local club in the history of the Ghana Premier League made this statement in a profile interview with Beyond The Pitch which airs every Wednesday at 2 pm on GTV Sports +.



Though he mentioned about four musicians in the country, Stonebwoy and Fameye were the first names to come out of his mouth when he was asked to list his top musicians in the country.



"So far I will choose Stonebwoy and Fameye as my favorites. Kelvyn Boy will also come in with the Kpok3k3 submission."

"Shatta Wale is one of the hottest guys, he is a business-minded person and I like him, moreover he knows how to reach the people." Emmanuel Frimpong concluded.



Watch the video below from minute 14,





