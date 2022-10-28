0
Asibolanga: Mzbel tops social media trends with the release of her explicit song

Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Ghana's hiplife artiste, Mzbel, has finally released her explicit single 'Asibolanga', which fans have tipped to be a banger following the buzz around it.

Fans sensed danger shortly after Mzbel announced that she was working on a song titled "Asibolanga," and dubbed it as the long-awaited diss song to her former friend, actress Afia Schwarzenegger, who is nicknamed Asibolanga, a term originally used by Nana Tonardo.

Before the release, excerpts of the song were used multiple times by social media users, especially on TikTok, to promote their videos.

"Asibolanga" has garnered over 30,000 views in the last 9 hours, with fans appreciating the singer for satisfying their requests.

As earlier reported, Mzbel announced that she was holding back on Asibolanga's release upon advice from some respected persons in the country.

