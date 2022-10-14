Asibolanga is not directed at anybody - Mzbel reveals spiritual meaning

According to singer Mzbel, the term 'Asibolanga' is a spiritual language, therefore, her upcoming single can not be classified as a diss song targeted at any Ghanaian celebrity.

Ahead of her the release of her much anticipated single titled 'Asibolanga', the '16 Years' singer has clarified that she did not take a dig at her long-time rival Afia Schwarzenegger, although social media users have connected her song to the comedienne.



She added that 'Asibolanga' translates to 'angry person' in her spiritual language.



"My song is not directed at anybody. I don't usually do my songs like that, mostly it is my life experience so if there is a story, I can tell it well.



"This particular song is just for people to have fun. Also, Asibolanga is not a name. It is nobody's name and it is not directed at anybody, Asibolanga in my language is an 'angry person'. I can't say the name of the language. Before I started this interview I said I was a spiritual person...it is a spiritual language," Mzbel told Barima Kaakyire Agyemang in a YouTube interview shared on her channel.



Commenting on the inspiration of her single which she has dedicated to fans of actor Nana Tonardo, Mzbel spelt out the role her friend played in her new project.



"The terms in my songs are from Tonardo. He makes use of them in his funny videos on social media. They are interesting and catchy words and when people come to my pub they chant those words...So, I decided to put them together in a song.

'Asibolanga' is a term Tonardo uses to describe Afia Schwarzenegger as the two continuously engage in an altercation. When Mzbel decided to release a song with that term as the title, people who had followed their feud and heard snippets of the song concluded that it was a dig at Afia Schwarzenegger.



