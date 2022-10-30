1
Asibolanga means 'angry person,' track not targeted at anyone - Mzbel clarifies

Mzbel And Afia Schwar.jpeg?resize=788%2C444&ssl=1 Mzbel with Afia Schwar during good times

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel has dispelled the widespread notion that her latest single 'Asibolanga' is a diss track targeting her long-time rival and media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Since the release of the teaser weeks back, most people on social media concluded that it was a direct jab at Afia Schwar.

But clarifying the real motive behind the single which was released days ago, Mzbel told entertainment blogger, Sammy Kay Media, that 'Asibolanga' is just for fun and not to spite anyone.

“Asibolanga is not a name. There’s nobody called Asibolanga. It basically means an angry person. It’s a spiritual language so you don’t need to understand or know its origin. There are things that nobody teaches but it’s a spiritual language.

“I’m a Ga and we always label or give identity and names to things or persons. However, that doesn’t mean that’s the official name of that person or thing. It’s just an identity. Asibolanga is not a name, I’m just using it to sing.

“I’m not referring it to Afia or anyone but if anyone accepts the song as a diss or whatever, well, then I can’t do anything about it,” she said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
