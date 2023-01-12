0
Asibolanga, why are you begging for forgiveness? - Nana Tornado questions

TORNADO MOCKS AFIA Nana Tornado tackles Afia Schwarzenegger

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger announced the passing of her brother and pleaded with God for mercy a few days ago.

Afia's nemesis, Nana Tornado, has questioned why the comedienne was pleading for forgiveness.

“Asibolanga, why are you begging God for forgiveness,” he asked.

This comes after Tornado challenged the comedienne to quit falsely telling Ghanaians that the man who died was her brother.

He asserted that Afia should stop misleading Ghanaians to gain their sympathy.

On January 10, 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger announced to her over 2.8 million followers that she has lost her brother a week to her father's first anniversary.

She implored netizens to provide her and her family the privacy they need to grieve in a post she shared on Instagram.

“My brother Richard Osei Bonsu is dead. Just exactly 1 week to my father's 1 year. Please I beg everyone to give me and my family privacy in this difficult time. Thank you. It is well. Rest in peace Abban,” she shared on January 10, 2023.

